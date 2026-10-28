What happens if Democrats go to war with Elon Musk?

Buoyed by polls showing historic winds at their backs ahead of next month’s midterms, Democrats are wasting little time preparing for the day after capturing one, if not both, chambers of Congress. For all the speculation about how the party might use a congressional majority to rein in the Trump administration, however, Democrats have also set their sights beyond the beltway: The party is threatening investigations into tech billionaire and GOP mega-funder Elon Musk in the new legislative term. Musk, unsurprisingly, has threatened Democrats back, setting up a potential clash that could reverberate through Washington.

Having “long eyed investigating the world’s richest man,” senior Democrats are “mulling how a range of panels could target Musk and a huge swath of his businesses,” said Politico . Even Democrats on committees with “less obvious ties to the tech mogul” are “eyeing targets.” Musk’s recent interference in Ukrainian military operations is one of a “glut” of alleged conflicts of interest that the Democrats see as “ripe for oversight.” But “above all else,” Democrats appear eager to “delve into the disaster” of his DOGE project , said Talking Points Memo.

Democrats should be wary of targeting a man whose three private companies are “almost single-handedly driving American power and influence and our military edge in the next century,” said Fox News host Jesse Watters on “ The Five .” “You’re gonna destroy that edge.”

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In response to increased Democratic interest, Musk threatened to “find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets,” he said on X. “Live by the sword, die by the sword.” This “wartime posture” shows Musk is “bracing for a fight,” said The Washington Post . And with days to go before polls close in November, he “continues to signal he’s readying a counteroffensive.”

What next?

Some Democrats are “not waiting for election results to get started” investigating Musk, said Politico. Members of the House Homeland Security Committee in September demanded Musk testify on reports his DOGE project had “overstated its savings,” while the Ways and Means Committee in January called for probes into “alleged DOGE-related data theft” from programs like Social Security .