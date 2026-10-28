What happens if Democrats go to war with Elon Musk?

The party is already preparing to investigate MAGA’s biggest benefactor

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of Elon Musk in extreme close-up, and a vintage newspaper headline
GOP mega-funder Elon Musk is 'bracing for a fight'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Buoyed by polls showing historic winds at their backs ahead of next month’s midterms, Democrats are wasting little time preparing for the day after capturing one, if not both, chambers of Congress. For all the speculation about how the party might use a congressional majority to rein in the Trump administration, however, Democrats have also set their sights beyond the beltway: The party is threatening investigations into tech billionaire and GOP mega-funder Elon Musk in the new legislative term. Musk, unsurprisingly, has threatened Democrats back, setting up a potential clash that could reverberate through Washington.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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