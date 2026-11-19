After the midterms’ blue tsunami, Democrats are promising a tidal wave of investigations into the Trump administration, but they have yet to definitively specify who these probes will target. Some believe President Donald Trump and his Cabinet should be at the center of the investigations, but Democrats may also look into more White House-adjacent figures.

Trump himself is likely to be at the forefront, as are his top officials. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who will become the chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee in January, sent letters “directing members of President Donald Trump’s family and top administration officials to preserve documents,” said The Associated Press. The letters reference looming investigations into “alleged financial conflicts involving Trump’s family, misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security and the administration’s handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Those who received the letters include Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and more. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and son-in-law Jared Kushner also received letters. The Democratic efforts “underscore just how contentious relations between the new Congress and the White House are likely to grow,” said The Atlantic.

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But lesser-known individuals may also be in the crosshairs. Also receiving a letter was Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III, who was asked “about the transfer of Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison camp,” said NBC News. Catherine Townsend, the CEO of the Trust for the National Mall, also got a letter “focused on the construction of the White House ballroom using both public funds and donations from private entities, including corporations with business before the government.” There have also been signals that major tech bigwigs will be investigated, including former DOGE head Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, the recently resigned CEO of Nvidia.

What next?

Republicans don’t appear likely to go down without a fight. White House Counsel Will Scharf sent a letter to Garcia warning about these potential investigations. Garcia made “abusive and capricious threats” that “may cross the line into blatant criminality,” Scharf’s letter said. But this may be a moot point, as members of Congress have “immunity from prosecution for their official actions,” said NBC.