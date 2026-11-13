Today's Big Question

Trump is threatening to investigate the investigators. Can he do that?

Democrats say they will not be intimidated from oversight

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of an ourobouros of two hands holding magnifying glasses; each arm comes out of the other&#039;s magnifying glass.
Congressional Democrats say they will do oversight despite White House threats
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is attempting to short-circuit Democratic investigations of his administration before they get started. White House lawyers this week warned congressional leaders they could face Justice Department inquiries if they push too hard. The threat could upend the Constitutional system of checks and balances.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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