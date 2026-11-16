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Democrats: How should they use their new power?

Congress looks to balance affordability efforts, Trump investigations

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Schumer and Jeffries: The right leaders?
Schumer and Jeffries: The right leaders?
(Image credit: Getty)

“Winning was the easy part,” said Kristal Thompson in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Still giddy after their sweeping midterm victories, some Democrats are now signaling that when they take control of Congress in January, they will use their healthy House and Senate majorities for “political score settling.” Rep. Robert Garcia, incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, has advised every member of President Trump’s administration to “lawyer up,” while Sen. Ed Markey promised that between investigations of Elon Musk, ICE, and Trump’s vanity construction projects, “they are going to need to plant new forests for all the subpoenas we’ll be printing.” But that is not what “we the people” want. “Where wrongdoing has occurred,” yes, there must be accountability. But if Democrats spend the next two years “consumed by endless investigations,” instead of delivering “relief from rising costs,” their return to power will be short-lived.

Americans don’t want Democrats to “just ‘move on,’” said Jan-Werner Müller in The Guardian. About 90% of this month’s voters cited government “corruption” as a top concern. For our future civic health, the nation needs a full accounting of the Trump administration’s “unprecedented” grift, from Trump’s crypto schemes to the sketchy oil deals in Venezuela. And accountability also means impeaching Trump’s most “egregious” Cabinet members—including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has committed war crimes in Iran and the Caribbean, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has used his office to undermine American science. Democrats may as well focus on accountability, said David A. Graham in The Atlantic, because affordability isn’t happening. Come January, they’ll learn they have “few direct levers to bring down prices” and little hope of bipartisan action with a president who has vowed to become “Mr. Veto.”

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