Talking Point

Iran: will Trump resume the war?

There are few attractive options for the embattled president to extract himself from a wildly unpopular conflict

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President Donald Trump (L) and U.S. Vice President JD Vance salute during a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery
After midterms defeat, J.D. Vance baldly stated on X that ‘the reason we lost is the war’
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Donald Trump has pursued “the most idiosyncratic and unsuccessful” US foreign policy in living memory, said Max Boot in The Washington Post.

“Even among Republicans, there is little support for annexing Greenland, seizing Venezuela’s oil, waging a cold war with Canada, cutting off Ukraine, insulting and indiscriminately tariffing allies, buying diesel from Russia” and “launching a war on Iran”. But most senior Republicans have been “too cowed” to protest, until now.

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