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The midterm rout could be the end of GOP election fraud claims

Unlike previous elections, the majority of Republicans are not questioning the results

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Ballots at an election processing facility in San Francisco.
Ballots at an election processing facility in San Francisco
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The 2026 midterms lacked something that has become a hallmark of some in the Republican Party: sowing doubt about election results. With the blue tsunami that will send Democrats cruising back into power, it could be the end of Republicans, including President Donald Trump, stoking claims of fraud.

‘Slowed to a trickle’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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