The midterm rout could be the end of GOP election fraud claims

The 2026 midterms lacked something that has become a hallmark of some in the Republican Party: sowing doubt about election results. With the blue tsunami that will send Democrats cruising back into power, it could be the end of Republicans, including President Donald Trump, stoking claims of fraud.

‘Slowed to a trickle’

In the months leading up to the midterms, some Republicans “spread baseless theories that the vote would be rigged,” and experts had “anticipated a wave of legal challenges from election deniers seeking to contest the results,” said AFP. Some were especially concerned Trump himself would “try to tilt the outcome in his favor — as he did when he tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat.” But none of that occurred, and “evidence-free claims of fraud slowed to a trickle.”

Experts say the size of the blue tsunami made these claims impossible. It was “essentially too big to rig,” a Trump adviser told CNN. Even allies who propped up Trump’s false 2020 claims accepted the Democratic midterm wins. But other factors may be at play. “I don’t know necessarily that margin of victory makes much difference to those who have profited off of the economy of grift around election conspiracies," David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, told AFP.

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‘Does not mean an end’

Most Republicans did not contest the elections. In the races involving GOP election deniers, almost “all of them lost, and none of them, or the network of activists and groups backing them, have raised any questions about the results,” said Wired. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisc.), who sowed doubt about former President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, lost his reelection bid and “conceded defeat without any reference to election rigging.” Colorado GOP secretary of state candidate James Wiley “made undermining trust in elections a centerpiece of his campaign,” but after he lost, he conceded the race “without questioning the results.”

But this “does not mean an end to the administration’s war on alleged voter fraud by noncitizens,” said the Los Angeles Times. And Trump himself, despite initially accepting the results, is still casting doubt. “Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest,” said Trump on Truth Social. “It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!”