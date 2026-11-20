Following this month’s electoral rebuke of President Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda, Republicans have understandably begun looking to 2028 for their return to political power. But as dust from the midterms settles and the full extent of Democrats’ recent victories comes into sharper focus, so too do the challenges conservatives face in the coming years — particularly in Congress and especially the Senate. While Democrats work to consolidate their gains for the coming legislative session, Republicans are starting to wonder if 2028 might not be their year after all.

Senate Republicans are now “confronting a grim reality,” said The Washington Examiner : they’re “likely to be out of power until at least the 2030 elections.” The scale of Democratic wins, coupled with challenging electoral maps for Republicans, is a “bitter truth facing the party while it’s grappling with the fallout” from the midterms. Republicans “can forget 2028. Absolutely,” said Sen. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) to the outlet, citing the “colossal blow” dealt to the party. The dynamic is “similar to the 2006 midterms,” when Democrats retook both chambers of Congress, fueled by economic and Iraq war frustrations, said Fox News . “Two years later,” the party “further added to their majorities and elected former President Barack Obama.”

Not only have the midterms “ushered in large Democratic majorities in the House and Senate,” said The Hill , the results have “likely scrambled the next presidential race” as well. Republicans are “in like stage two with a five-stage model of grief or something” over the midterm results, said one GOP donor to ABC News . “We're not at the writing-checks-for-new-people yet stage.”

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Republicans face a “savagely brutal map” in 2028, in which they must flip six Senate seats while defending 19, said Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) to Politico . That involves identifying candidates who can compete in “highly competitive states, while also making it through GOP primaries where Trump will be a major factor,” said the outlet. Doing so necessitates leaders willing to “push back on the White House if the president tries, once again, to intervene” in candidate recruitment — something “easier said than done.”