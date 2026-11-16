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Midterms: Explaining the GOP’s crushing defeat

Was it Iran, tariffs or something else?

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Digesting defeat at an election night party
Digesting defeat at an election night party
(Image credit: Getty)

“It was the war, stupid,” said Sohrab Ahmari in UnHerd. After Democrats this month won both the House and Senate and turned Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, and other red bastions blue, Republican lawmakers and party insiders have been trying to figure out why the midterms went so wrong. There is a simple explanation: “President Trump and the GOP broke their pledge of peace, launched an ill-conceived war with Iran, and thus exacerbated an affordability crisis they’d been elected to solve.” Vice President JD Vance gets it. “The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote in an election postmortem. Exit polls back him up. About 90% identified “cost of living” as a key factor in their vote, and 60% called the Iran war a mistake. Iran hawks have tried to shift the blame to Trump’s tariffs, said Michael Brendan Dougherty in National Review. They note that after “Liberation Day” in April 2025, Trump’s economic approval rating started to decline by about 1.3 percentage points a month. But that rate of decline nearly doubled after war erupted in February, causing gas to spike from $2.98 a gallon on average to $4.15 on Election Day. And when GOP pollsters asked Republicans who were not planning to cast a ballot what would get them to vote, “their top two answers were ending the war and addressing inflation.”

Yes, the war helped sink Republicans, said Tanner Greer in The New York Times. But there’s another big problem Vance conveniently avoided: “plain, old-fashioned graft.” In multiple pre-election polls, voters cited government corruption as their top concern. Trump was elected in 2024 as a swamp-draining populist, and voters expected him to act like one. Instead, Americans “got a parade of millionaires and billionaires cashing in at their expense”—including Trump, who has added nearly $3 billion to his wealth. This was powerful campaign material for Democrats, and it powered Sen. Jon Ossoff’s 18-point victory in Georgia. In rally after rally, he railed against the “Mar-a-Lago mafia” and the “crook president and his crook family.” It was “a winning message.”

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