JD Vance makes his post-midterms move
By pivoting away from Trump on Iran, has the vice president set the tone for the next two years?
Just 24 hours after his party’s midterm drubbing, Vice President JD Vance offered a pointed diagnosis of why MAGA lost: frustration over the Iran war. Despite couching his critique with brief genuflections toward Trump, Vance’s lengthy missive about why Republicans lost, shared yesterday on X, has been taken by some as a deliberate schism point between himself and the administration he ostensibly helps lead. With two years left of the Trump White House and a presumptive presidential run of his own after that, Vance seems set on not allowing this week’s losses to limit his political future.
‘Astonishing, if implicit, rebuke’
Vance’s statement represents a “striking acknowledgment” from a sitting vice president that his own administration’s “handling” of the Iran war has “become a political liability for Republicans,” said Politico, even as Trump himself has “defended the approach.” The “blunt assessment” comes as “speculation mounts over his own political future,” said Fox News. Vance’s remarks signify a “shift in his public assessment of the war’s consequences” after “previously defending aspects of the administration’s military campaign.”
While Vance had “expressed some reluctance” in the early days of Trump’s Iran war plans, the vice president ultimately embraced the “spineless sycophantism we’ve come to expect,” said The New Republic. After the Democrats’ seismic midterm performance, however, Vance “promptly threw the president under the bus.” The veep’s “astonishing, if implicit, rebuke” of a president he has backed “consistently and unequivocally for years” suggests the GOP is entering an era of “competing factions” that “more openly jockey for influence,” said HuffPost.
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‘Better late than never’
Trump detractors have “delighted in watching the infighting,” said Mediaite. Some Republicans have already embraced Vance’s pivot, including outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a frequent critic of Trump’s foreign policy. “Better late than never,” said Massie, asserting he had been “right about everything” in response to Vance’s post on X.
When asked about whether the Iran war should be blamed for Republicans’ loss in the midterms, Trump “essentially agreed with Vance,” said HuffPost. Vance’s critique is “largely true” because the war “drove the gasoline up a little,” said Trump to reporters, per The Associated Press. However, he added, “if I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again.”
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Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.