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JD Vance makes his post-midterms move

By pivoting away from Trump on Iran, has the vice president set the tone for the next two years?

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of JD Vance, small and alone in the corner of a blank page
Vance pins the GOP’s midterm woes firmly on his own administration’s foreign policy
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Just 24 hours after his party’s midterm drubbing, Vice President JD Vance offered a pointed diagnosis of why MAGA lost: frustration over the Iran war. Despite couching his critique with brief genuflections toward Trump, Vance’s lengthy missive about why Republicans lost, shared yesterday on X, has been taken by some as a deliberate schism point between himself and the administration he ostensibly helps lead. With two years left of the Trump White House and a presumptive presidential run of his own after that, Vance seems set on not allowing this week’s losses to limit his political future.

‘Astonishing, if implicit, rebuke’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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