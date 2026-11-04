Today's Big Question

Is this the beginning of the end for the Trump era?

A blue electoral tsunami could be a major nail in the coffin of MAGA’s decade-long dominance

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a broken plaster bust of Donald Trump
The voting coalition that brought MAGA into power may be starting to fray
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Americans woke up to a decidedly bluer map this morning, as sweeping Democrat victories in Kansas, Texas and beyond dramatically realigned the country’s electoral makeup. With Congress soon to be under Democratic control, Republicans face a potential end to an era defined — and perhaps doomed — by President Donald Trump.

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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