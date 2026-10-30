GOP gambles on cruelty as a campaign strategy

As Donald Trump’s brand of politics is normalized across the GOP, not everyone is reaping the same benefits

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of Vivek Ramaswamy, a sewage pipe, and poison labels
Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest campaign ad has opened a fraught debate for a party at a crossroads
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“There’s a decency we should expect out of our public officials,” said former President Barack Obama at a recent campaign rally condemning Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s now-infamous attack ad against Democrat Amy Acton. The commercial shows there is “no line he will not cross, no low he will not sink to.” But while Obama’s comments were directed at Ramaswamy specifically, they come as the GOP grapples with a surging strain of Trumpian malice among arguably less adept candidates — to the chagrin of some within their own party.

‘Ethical degradation of Trumpism’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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