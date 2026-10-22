Trumpland is already looking for midterm scapegoats

Some of the president’s closest allies are in the hot seat ahead of an expected electoral drubbing

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R) attends a bilateral meeting with President of Argentina Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump on September 23, 2025 in New York City.
The president’s inner circle, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles among them, could experience a shake-up if things go poorly for Republicans in November
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

With polls looking dire for Republicans ahead of next month’s highly anticipated midterm elections, President Trump and his allies are reportedly wasting little time on the most pressing question of this election cycle: Who will take the blame for the likely, if still theoretical, electoral drubbing? Cue the MAGA infighting, as various White House operators and GOP power brokers jockey to avoid (and in some cases, direct) the president’s guaranteed post-midterm scapegoating.

‘Knives are fully out’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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