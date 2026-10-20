A leadership power vacuum could await Republicans if they lose the House

Top GOP members may vie for Mike Johnson’s role

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of Mike Johnson cut out of the picture and falling out of the frame
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) might be ousted
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

With the midterms weeks away, polls show there is a good chance Republicans will lose control of the House of Representatives. If this happens, some believe that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will face a battle among fellow GOP members for the role of House minority leader in the new Congress.

‘Delicate dance’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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