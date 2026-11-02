Libertarians may throw a wrench in the GOP’s midterm hopes

Some believe the party could spoil Republicans’ bids to hold power

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a wrench turning a GOP elephant logo
‘Unhappiness with President Donald Trump could lead some conservatives to cast protest ballots’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

With Republicans clinging to power against a flurry of polls that predict a blue wave during this week’s elections, an additional foe could spell trouble for the GOP: libertarians. Some believe a roster of Libertarian candidates could ruin Republicans’ best chances during the midterms.

‘Could lead some conservatives to cast protest ballots’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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