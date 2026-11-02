Trump pre-emptively alleges voting fraud

The White House is sowing electoral seeds of doubt before polls close

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Early voting begins in New YorkNEW YORK, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 24: People take part in early voting in the Midterm Elections at a polling center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Manhattan, New York City, on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Voters cast their ballots even as the president warns of alleged fraud
(Image credit: Selcuk Acar / Anadolu / Getty Images)

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