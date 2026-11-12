Today's Big Question

Is Vance 2028 over before it started?

The veep’s post-midterms moves have some Republicans looking elsewhere

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
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Illustration of J.D. Vance about to step on a rake
Not everyone in the GOP is necessarily on board with Vance as MAGA’s heir apparent
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Few Republicans have been as reactive to the party’s electoral drubbing this month as Vice President J.D. Vance. From releasing a personal midterms post-mortem to signaling support toward MAGA’s more isolationist wing, Vance has made the moves a sitting vice president might make ahead of a presidential run of their own. But given the GOP’s midterm losses and subsequent Republican frustrations, Vance’s nascent 2028 momentum may have stalled before it ever started.

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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