Today's Big Question

Trump-Xi-Putin summit: the start of a new world order?

Strongman rivals to hold trilateral that may chill other global powers

By
Published
Illustration of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump looking over a globe
Common strategy? There remain ‘substantial disagreements’ and ‘competing interests’ between the three nations
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will gather face to face for their first trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, later this week.

The prospects of a backroom deal emerging from this encounter on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit are “slim”, said Reuters. But even the remote possibility of the “big three” cutting a “private deal” will cause “deep unease” for other geopolitical players.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing