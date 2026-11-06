The Explainer

Why China’s AI bubble is bursting

The country’s big bet on artificial intelligence has created billions in losses and a major market upheaval

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a Chinese-style dragon breathing fire shaped like computer circuitry
China’s ‘AI exuberance’ may ‘already have come and gone’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

As American tech firms pile billions into AI products, their Chinese counterparts are experiencing what some analysts have long warned might be coming: a bubble that pops, with both enormous sums and international clout at risk. What does China’s already-burst AI bubble mean for this burgeoning industry — and what could happen next?

Why is China’s AI economy unique?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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