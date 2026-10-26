Can soaring AI avoid a crash landing?

Wall Street reassesses its tech exuberance

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a bubble floating down onto a stack of pillows, surrounded by dozens of needles
Is Wall Street moving into the ‘rational exuberance phase’ of AI?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Economists have spent much of 2026 watching to see if the AI bubble will burst, much like the late 1990s boom-and-burn cycle of dot-com pioneer companies. But another possibility looms: The wild enthusiasm for artificial intelligence could settle into a sensible soft landing that spares the world a hard economic crash.

‘Reassessment under way’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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