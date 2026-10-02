‘Artificial’ or ‘super’? When it comes to digital intelligence, it’s all in the name.

MAGA wants to retitle an ongoing tech revolution. Not everyone thinks a name change is needed.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Donald Trump pointing at the &quot;Super Intelligence&quot; name sticker on a data centre server rack
A new executive order on the future of American AI runs into tech jargon hang-ups and public skepticism
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

The age of artificial intelligence has ended. Now dawns the age of “super intelligence.” So says President Donald Trump, who this week signed an executive order mandating that the federal government abandon the term “artificial intelligence” in favor of a more maximal adjective. (Other options floated across Trump’s social media included “supreme” and “superior.”) Not everyone is on board with the shifting labels. As digital intellect continues to develop at breakneck speed, why does what it matter what it is called?

Capabilities ‘far exceed’ outdated name

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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