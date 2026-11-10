Will Democratic victories be good for Wall Street?

Wall Street is feeling the fallout from last week’s midterm elections. Stocks initially rose following the Democratic sweep, then briefly plunged as markets realized the new Congress will closely scrutinize the AI investment boom. Investors are watching to see if the new political landscape boosts or busts their bottom lines.

‘Knee-jerk reaction’

The Democratic victories “rattled” Wall Street, said Rebecca Patterson at the Council on Foreign Relations , a nonpartisan think tank. The S&P 500 posted its “biggest one-day decline” since 2005 on Thursday amid fears the election results have “thrown into doubt” the AI spending boom. Democrats may put new “guardrails” around “AI-exposed” firms like Amazon, Apple, Meta and Tesla, but that will come with a tradeoff. Those companies represent “more than one-third of the index’s total market capitalization.” An artificial intelligence slowdown could “weigh on economic activity.”

“Don’t trust the market’s knee-jerk reaction to the midterms,” said James Mackintosh at The Wall Street Journal. The altered political landscape “adds another threat” to the buildout of AI data centers, but that threat is “probably not as severe as the consensus trade suggests.”

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‘Sign of things to come’

Some traders hope the “stark” election results will “ease political uncertainty” that has hovered over the economy since President Donald Trump returned to office last year, said Harriet Clarfelt, Kate Duguid and Claire Jones at the Financial Times . Voters “chose moderation and markets appreciate that choice,” said economist Daleep Singh to the outlet. Other investors see the “potential benefits of gridlock” between Trump and a Democratic Congress, said FT. But that divide could also trigger the “mother of all debt-ceiling showdowns” next year, said Singh.

Historically, stocks “typically rise in the year following midterm elections,” said Jamie McGeever at Reuters . Investors like that a divided government usually limits the “likelihood of major, radical policy changes” that can upend businesses. Trump, however, has taught investors that the old rules “no longer apply.” The question is whether Wall Street’s initial post-election jitters are a “sign of things to come.”