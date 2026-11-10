Talking Point

Will Democratic victories be good for Wall Street?

AI stocks drop, but traders hope for stable economy

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustrative collage of a man pointing to a graph. He is wearing an &quot;I voted&quot; sticker.
Democratic midterm victories ‘rattled’ stock traders
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Wall Street is feeling the fallout from last week’s midterm elections. Stocks initially rose following the Democratic sweep, then briefly plunged as markets realized the new Congress will closely scrutinize the AI investment boom. Investors are watching to see if the new political landscape boosts or busts their bottom lines.

‘Knee-jerk reaction’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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