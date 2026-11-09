Talking Point

Donald Trump shrugs off midterms with Stephen Miller appointment

The new chief of staff will ‘double down on Trumpism’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Donald Trump peering out from behind Stephen Miller in the Oval Office
Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reveals Trump’s ‘bunker mentality’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Donald Trump was not necessarily chastened by Republicans’ historic midterm election losses last week. The president on Friday elevated Stephen Miller, author of his administration’s most aggressive anti-immigration policies, to serve as his chief of staff. It’s an unmistakable sign that Trump is digging in for battle against the new Democratic Congress.

‘Double down on Trumpism’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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