Talking Point

Democrats must decide if they will play nice with the GOP

The party is in strategizing mode following a massive midterm victory

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-Texas) speaks after winning his midterm Senate race.
‘They didn’t send us to Washington for political retribution,’ said Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-Texas)
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The blue tsunami many polls predicted came to pass Tuesday as Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress. Now, Democratic politicians are debating how to handle the upcoming GOP minority. Some want to work together with Republicans, while others say investigating the GOP and stonewalling President Donald Trump should be top of mind.

‘Lawyer up’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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