Talking Point

After the euphoria: what now for the Democrats?

The midterm elections have upended the balance of power in Washington D.C. – but rebuke of Trump must not be mistaken for endorsement of the opposition

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Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico toast with takeaway soda cups at a diner table, surrounded by reporters with cameras
Texas’s new Democratic governor-elect, Gina Hinojosa, and senator-elect James Talarico toast their victory after an election night watch party
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The Democrats are “euphoric” in the wake of last week’s midterm elections, said Victoria Guida on Politico, but the truth is that the results “delivered a warning” to them as well as the Republicans. “People are angry about the cost of living, and they want their representatives to actually do something about it.”

Having captured both the House and Senate, Democrats now need to show dissatisfied voters that they can respond. “Excuses will only go so far in 2028 if the electorate is still mad.” The party must decide its “game plan” for two years of divided government. Is it worth drawing up partisan legislation and sending it to the president’s desk, only to see it vetoed? Or would voters respond better if the party worked with Donald Trump to pass more modest, compromise measures? And can Democrats “even agree enough” among themselves “to advance legislation”?

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