Why are some skeptical about New York City May Zohran Mamdani’s plan to fight antisemitism?

The plan largely omits mentions of Israel and Palestine

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani, Central Synagogue and text from the mayor&#039;s strategy to combat antisemitism
The mayor ‘recommends continuing and expanding many existing city policies’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

Although New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani (D), has been accused of antisemitism by certain members of the Jewish community, he recently unveiled a massive new plan to counter Jewish hatred in the Big Apple. Some have lauded the mayor’s approach, while others have scoffed at it.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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