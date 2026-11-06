Today's Big Question

Where do US-Israel relations go after the midterms’ blue wave?

Many are calling the elections a rebuke of the United States’ friendliness with the nation

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Photo collage illustration of Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Capitol dome and protest signs
The midterms were a ‘sign of how far traditional support for Israel has fallen’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Massive Democratic wins in this week’s midterms have observers wondering about the United States’ evolving relationship with Israel. The nation once had bipartisan U.S. support, but many Democrats newly elected to Congress ran on a platform of shrinking its lobbying influence. With Israel also being rocked by electoral changes, the relationship may never be the same.

What did the commentators say?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing