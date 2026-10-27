Where does Israel stand ahead of its ‘most consequential election’ ever?

Fear and division cast a shadow over polling day

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Photo collage of Gadi Eisenkot and Benjamin Netanyahu arm wrestling over a ballot paper
Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition is ‘neck and neck’ with an opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Israelis go to the polls today. It’s their first general election since the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023 led to war in Gaza. With opinion polls suggesting that Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition is “neck and neck” with the main opposition bloc, this is a nation “deeply divided and ready for a fight”, said the BBC. Most Israelis see this election as “the most consequential in their country’s history”, said The Guardian.

What did the commentators say?

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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