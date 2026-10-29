Will Arab-led parties hold key to Israel’s future?

Strong election showing could make them ‘kingmakers’ but ‘building a governing coalition with Arab participation remains a fraught exercise’

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Photo collage illustration of Mansour Abbas, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot and scenes from the Israeli elections
With neither Gadi Eisenkot nor Benjamin Netanyahu able to form a majority government, Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am party could have a role to play
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Arab parties could reshape the political landscape of Israel after securing a record number of seats in Tuesday’s bitterly fought election. The left-wing Joint List, which includes Hadash, Balad and Ta'al, alongside the socially conservative Ra’am party led by Mansour Abbas, are on course for 18 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

With neither Benjamin Netanyahu or his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, close to securing a majority on their own, the Arab parties’ strong showing could make them “kingmakers”, said Liam Stack in The New York Times. “But building a governing coalition with Arab participation remains a fraught exercise in Israel.”

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