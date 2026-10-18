Israel’s crucial election

In a closely fought general election that will take place on 27 October, Benjamin Netanyahu could finally lose his grip on power 

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Photo collage of an Israeli ballot box, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his opponent Gadi Eisenkot
Election outcome could herald a reset in relations between Israel and its international allies
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The consensus is that Israel’s forthcoming election is one of the most consequential in the country’s 78-year history, and a defining moment for its political identity. It is the first since the 7 October attacks three years ago; and the first time voters have had a chance to pass judgement on the government’s failure to prevent that catastrophe, and on Israel’s prosecution of its subsequent wars on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

It could herald a reset in relations between Israel and its international allies, many of whom have been critical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government, particularly over Gaza. Above all, the election could herald the political demise of Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving PM, who has led the nation for all but 18 months since 2009.

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