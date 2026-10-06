‘Zionism is racism’: is the new Greens policy too radical?

Conference vote a ‘threat to British Jews’ says Chief Rabbi, as former party leader calls it ‘divisive’

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Israeli flags carried by protestors outside the Green Party&#039;s Autumn Conference at Brighton Centre
‘Wilful misunderstanding of Judaism’: Israeli flags flown in protest outside the Green Party’s conference in Brighton
(Image credit: Gary Roberts / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

The Green Party conference vote to treat Zionism “as any other form of racism” has caused turmoil within the party, and been roundly condemned as an attack on the Jewish community in Britain.

Jubilant chants of “Free Palestine” could be heard outside the Brighton conference hall after the vote, which the UK’s Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, has called “poisonous antisemitism” that is “a threat to British Jews and to Britain”. There is a now a “genuine fear” among some Jewish members of the party, said The Guardian.

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