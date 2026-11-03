The races to watch in US midterms

Four ‘toss-up’ Senate seats could decide who wields power in Washington

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Photo collage illustration of Mary Peltola, Mike Rogers, Ken Paxton, Dan S Sullivan, Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico
Key Senate contests involve (from left): Ken Paxton, Mike Rogers, Dan S. Sullivan, Mary Peltola, Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

US voters head to the polls today for midterm elections billed as a referendum on Donald Trump, even though the president’s name will not appear on a single ballot.

Up for grabs are all 435 seats in the lower house of Congress – the House of Representatives, where the Democrats expect to secure a majority – as well as 35 out of the 100 seats in the Senate, where the competition is predicted to be far closer.

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