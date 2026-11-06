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Immigrants are being released from detention, then rearrested by ICE

At least 20 people were brought in again after being granted release

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A man arrested by ICE outside a government center in Ventura, California.
A man is arrested by ICE outside a government center in Ventura, California
(Image credit: Blake Fagan / AFP / Getty Images)

Immigrants granted release from ICE custody through court hearings may find themselves back in similar circumstances, as the agency has reportedly made a habit of rearresting people after a judge initially let them go. Advocates say this is a violation of the immigrants’ civil rights.

A ‘very, very sharp increase’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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