How long can US consumers continue their spending spree?

Prices are rising. So is consumer debt.

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Woman taking stack of 100 dollar bills out of a wallet in a store
Consumer debt is now above $18 trillion
(Image credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/ Getty Images)

Americans keep buying a lot of stuff, even though said stuff is getting more expensive. The spending helps keep the economy afloat amid rising inflation — but at a cost to households digging deeper into debt to stretch their paychecks.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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