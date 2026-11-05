The Explainer

What’s the couch economy, and how is it affecting your spending?

Hanging at home can cost you

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Woman relaxing on a couch, shopping online with a credit card and a smartphone
Psychologically, online spending can feel less real than handing over money in person
(Image credit: Miguel Angel Partido Garcia / Getty Images)

These days, it is possible to get just about anything without leaving the comfort of your couch. You can order takeout, get groceries for the week, replenish household essentials, download an in-theater movie or even restock food for Fido.

But all that ease can make it that much easier to spend. You may also end up paying a price markup. Before you fall for the convenience of it, here is what to know about the so-called couch economy.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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