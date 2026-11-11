Today's Big Question

Is AI on defense after the midterms?

Democrats won with promises to restrict data centers

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Illustration of a robot sheltering behind sandbags and giving the peace sign with both hands
Voter disdain for artificial intelligence powered Democratic victories
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

Republicans lost big in the midterm elections. So, perhaps, did the artificial intelligence industry. Democrats won with promises to rein in AI companies, and multiple communities voted to restrict the data centers that power the boom. Critics warn hobbling the tech sector could hurt the broader U.S. economy.

What did the commentators say?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing