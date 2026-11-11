Is AI on defense after the midterms?

Republicans lost big in the midterm elections. So, perhaps, did the artificial intelligence industry. Democrats won with promises to rein in AI companies, and multiple communities voted to restrict the data centers that power the boom. Critics warn hobbling the tech sector could hurt the broader U.S. economy.

“The blue wave is straining the AI boom,” said Politico . Democrats won governor’s races in Texas, Ohio and Georgia on promises to restrict data center development. The election results are “unlikely” to halt the spread of the tech facilities, but “could make it more expensive” to build them. Newly victorious Democrats might still look to “balance voters’ disdain” for the facilities with the “economic benefits” of construction. Big artificial intelligence companies such as Meta, Alphabet and Amazon could also choose instead to “shift their focus to states with fewer restrictions.”

Tech leaders are feeling the whiplash after they once seemed poised to use the sector’s wealth to “tip the 2026 midterms” in their favor, said Time . Instead, exit polling found 56% of voters said AI centers were a “major” factor in their votes for Congress. Now the industry expects Democrats to “haul executives before committees” and work to “undo Republican efforts to block state-level laws” putting guardrails on development. But GOP candidates may also be rethinking their stance. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday became the “highest-ranking Republican to back a nationwide moratorium” on data centers, said Politico .

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What next?

AI faces other headwinds. Credit markets have “grown wary” of the “astronomical infrastructure spending” undergirding the industry’s expansion, said Axios . And the espionage scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has caused his company to “shed more than $1 trillion in market value.” The midterm results were the capstone on Big Tech’s “week from hell.”

Voter backlash against artificial intelligence could “help the economy,” said The New York Times . Easing the “frenetic pace” of industry development might cause some “short-term hardship” but also make the enterprise “more sustainable.” That will be a challenge. AI growth is now “embedded into nearly every aspect of the U.S. economy.”

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