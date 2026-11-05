Today's Big Question

Will Trump lose congressional Republicans over Russia?

President wants defense funding passed in lame-duck session

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Congress with the Capitol Dome replaced by an onion dome from St Basil&#039;s Cathedral
President Donald Trump’s accommodation of Russia has alienated some GOP allies
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Republicans are losing control of Congress. But not quite yet: The Democratic victors in Tuesday’s races do not take office until January, and President Donald Trump wants lame-duck legislators to pass his proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget in the remaining weeks his party still has leverage on Capitol Hill. Some of his GOP allies, grumpy about the election results and Trump’s overtures to Russia, may not play along.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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