Will Trump lose congressional Republicans over Russia?

Republicans are losing control of Congress. But not quite yet: The Democratic victors in Tuesday’s races do not take office until January, and President Donald Trump wants lame-duck legislators to pass his proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget in the remaining weeks his party still has leverage on Capitol Hill. Some of his GOP allies, grumpy about the election results and Trump’s overtures to Russia, may not play along.

A “handful of defections” by GOP defense hawks could “jeopardize Trump’s entire defense agenda,” said Politico . Some members of the president’s party are unhappy with his choice to allow Russian fuel sales and waive sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime, and they still want answers about the recent throttling of Starlink access to Ukraine. Trump “can’t even see Russia as our adversary,” said outgoing Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) to the outlet. “Why do I want to fund his agenda?”

The “growing pushback” even extends to Trump’s staunchest allies, said Reuters . Putin “cannot be trusted” and there could be “unintended consequences” from sanctions relief, said House Speaker Mike Johnson to Fox News before the election. Several House and Senate Republicans signed October letters objecting to the diesel and sanctions decisions. Their frustration could “pose new hurdles” for the president’s defense and spending bills during the lame-duck session, Reuters said.

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Outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), an occasional Trump antagonist, might be the most notable opponent. Passing the defense bill will require the support of Republicans “who know the difference between the good guys and the bad guys,” said McConnell at The Wall Street Journal . Trump should “plan accordingly” and end the “obeisance to Mr. Putin.”

What next?

Trump’s lame-duck agenda will “run into a brick wall” if defeated GOP incumbents decide to play hooky during their final weeks in office, said The Hill . Defeated candidates often “lose their appetite to stick around Washington” during the last weeks of their term. Some of those candidates will also “blame Trump on election results, and that will factor in,” Bacon said to the outlet.