Is Elon Musk playing Starlink politics with the future of Ukraine and the rest of Europe?

By disrupting Ukrainian military connectivity, SpaceX risks accelerating a continent-wide pivot to domestic options

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Elon Musk, a Ukrainian drone operator, satellite dishes and he outline of Ukraine
Europeans want to know if Musk is playing politics with his products
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Ukrainian officials are scrambling to address the recent throttling of their crucial Starlink internet connectivity, a major engine of the country’s successful drone operations. While SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have blamed each other for directly ordering the outage, a growing number of European leaders see the incident as a worrying sign that Musk's products have undue influence in Ukraine’s theater of war — and across the continent as a whole.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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