Ukraine reels as Trump strikes diesel deal with Putin

The arrangement has shocked European nations

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Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelensky lays flowers at the grave of a fallen Ukrainian soldier during a ceremony at the National Military Memorial Cemetery near Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the grave of a fallen Ukrainian soldier
(Image credit: Genya Savilov / AFP / Getty Images)

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