In The Spotlight

Elon Musk has his sights set on the cell phone industry

The tech billionaire wants his SpaceX platform to purchase Boost Mobile

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Elon Musk at the White House in September 2026.
A deal could ‘support Musk’s ambition to turn his business empire into an artificial intelligence powerhouse’
(Image credit:  Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

There are few limbs of the tech industry Elon Musk has not grabbed onto. Now the controversial magnate, licking his wounds following the midterm results and coming discontinuation of Tesla’s Cybertruck, has found his latest venture. The SpaceX owner reportedly hopes to get a foothold in telecommunications by acquiring one of America’s most notable mobile companies.

Making a ‘play’ for the US market

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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