Elon Musk could consolidate his power in SpaceX-Tesla megamerger

Deal would birth ‘new type of 21st-century conglomerate’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany
A SpaceX-Tesla merger would create a ‘de facto Elon Inc.’
(Image credit:  Christian Marquardt - Pool / Getty Images)

SpaceX and Tesla may be publicly inseparable from the outsized personality of Elon Musk, the CEO of both firms. But legally and technically they are separate businesses. A change might be imminent, as Musk is looking at a merger of his two kingdoms. The move could consolidate his power and buttress his megariches.

‘Elon Inc.’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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