Talking Point

Elon Musk: is he a threat to democracy?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO has brought money into politics on a previously unthinkable scale – but his actual influence is debatable

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Elon Musk
If Musk stuck to technology, his ‘capricious, emotionally stunted man-baby’ antics might not matter
(Image credit: Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

American politics has never had to deal with someone like Elon Musk before, said Andrew Egger on The Bulwark. There are other wealthy donors, of course, but none comparable to the world’s richest man.

Musk lavished about $450 million on Republican campaigns ahead of this week’s midterm elections – more than any single donor has ever spent on a US election cycle. Around $180 million of that went on unsuccessfully trying to stop the Democrat James Talarico winning the Texas Senate race. And Musk wasn’t just writing cheques. On his platform X, where “he has 241 million followers and owns the algorithms that ensure everyone sees his posts”, he relentlessly tweeted attacks on Talarico, calling him a creep who “will vote to take away your children and transition them”.

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