What could happen at Putin’s proposed superpower summit?

Absent a firm agenda, here’s what Xi, Trump and Putin might tackle at a high-stakes trilateral get-together

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Atomic weapons, Ukraine and the global political order are all potentially on the table
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

When President Harry S. Truman, Soviet Secretary General Joseph Stalin, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met at Potsdam in 1945, the goal was for World War II’s victorious leaders to coordinate plans for postwar Europe. Eighty years later, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed another seismic trilateral meeting — this time between himself, President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, Russia continues its attempted invasion of Ukraine, a country conspicuously left off the invite list.

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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