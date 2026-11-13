Today's Big Question

The chips are down: where does Nvidia go from here?

The real disaster for the AI behemoth may be ‘just beginning’

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Published
Photo collage of Jensen Huang, a falling Nvidia chip, and a motherboard
Huang was ‘such a towering figure’ that Nvidia now has ‘what could be the world’s biggest corporate succession problem’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“The only thing that’s certain for Nvidia’s future is that its earnings call next week will be extremely awkward.”

“Rockstar CEO” Jensen Huang has resigned after revelations that he had two affairs with Nvidia employees and a third with a suspected Chinese spy. The board now “faces the herculean task” of finding a permanent replacement, said Morning Brew.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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