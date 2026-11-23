What happened

Shock waves from the Nvidia scandal reverberated through Washington this month, as the U.S. rushed to stop the American tech giant’s advanced AI chips from being smuggled to China, and Democrats and members of the Trump administration targeted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his failure to enforce chip-export controls. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after confirming he’d had an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former top executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing firm Megaspeed whom U.S. authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy. Records seen by The Wall Street Journal show that Megaspeed arranged to buy and redirect nearly $12 billion worth of top-end Nvidia chips to companies inside China in 2024 and 2025, violating U.S. export controls. Megaspeed said it complies with those rules. The Commerce Department has now implemented a new rule requiring licenses for AI chip exports to companies in Singapore and other countries that pose a “higher-than-normal risk” of smuggling. The administration also advanced a rule to close a loophole that has allowed Chinese firms to train their AI models on high-end U.S. chips by renting computing power from Southeast Asian data centers.

As the administration launched a criminal investigation of Megaspeed, Lutnick faced mounting criticism for failing to restrict the company’s purchases of Nvidia chips. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the Treasury, State, and Defense Departments had pushed Lutnick “for months” to add Megaspeed to a trade blacklist. “But Commerce has the pen,” he said. Democratic lawmakers said they are probing Nvidia and Cantor Fitzgerald, the finance firm Lutnick helmed for decades—now led by his sons—which has business relationships with Southeast Asian data centers.

Elon Musk and other top tech leaders lobbied Nvidia to reinstate Huang. “We cannot starve the future of his innovation,” said Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, one of more than 200,000 signatories to a petition urging Huang’s return. Trump said he would support Huang’s reinstatement—“He learned a big lesson,” Trump said—but multiple Republican lawmakers recoiled at the notion. “It’s a horrible idea,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). “This is about giving the crown jewels of our technology to our adversary.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

What the columnists said

Huang should forget about a comeback and “retire in disgrace,” said Jeffrey Blehar in National Review. Much smoke is “being puffed out into the air” about how he’s crucial to Nvidia, and thus to America’s AI dominance. But that means not a whit if Huang “consciously collaborated in the undermining of American national security imperatives.” He sold advanced chips to Megaspeed while rolling in the hay with its controlling shareholder, a Chinese operative who was passing them on to Beijing. That makes Huang, who has loudly opposed AI export restrictions, irresponsible at best, a “traitor at worst.”

Huang’s “cozy” relationship with Trump demands scrutiny, said Timothy L. O’Brien in Bloomberg. Trump owns millions in Nvidia stock, has lauded Huang as a tech genius, and let Nvidia sell lower-grade chips to China. And he reportedly did nothing after receiving two warnings about Huang’s spy lover, including one from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. For his part, Huang directed a $25 million Nvidia donation to Trump’s White House ballroom project. It begs the question: “What did Nvidia want and get” for its cash?

“Lutnick has got to go,” said Chris McGuire in The New York Times. In January 2025, the Biden administration imposed new export controls to fight chip smuggling to China. But under Lutnick, Commerce declined to enforce the controls, saying it would adopt other safeguards that never materialized. The result has been “catastrophic.” From 2025 to 2026, over $60 billion in chips were shipped to Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, many of which were likely smuggled to China. In short, Lutnick “enabled one of the largest transfers of controlled technology to a U.S. adversary in history,” allowing our top rival to remain months behind us in the AI race “rather than years.”

There’s “enraging hypocrisy” at work here, said Michelle Goldberg, also in the Times. Trump and his “phalanx of supplicating tech billionaires” have argued repeatedly that we can’t put any guardrails on AI development because we need to stay ahead of China. Now we learn that the administration “at best turned a blind eye” while Nvidia gave China’s AI industry “an enormous boost”—and Trump and his “cronies” profited from it. That all this is emerging now is “inextricably linked with the Democrats’ midterm victory,” said Jonathan V. Last in The Bulwark. It marked the end of a stretch when people in D.C. and Silicon Valley “believed the rule of law no longer existed.” That Nvidia dumped Huang nine days after Democrats took Congress had nothing to do with his affairs, but rather the realization that the company’s friends in the White House could no longer shield it from oversight.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This scandal won’t fade quickly, said Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal. “It is potentially Teapot Dome–size, Watergate-size.” It’s “no buzzy tale about a leather-jacketed titan who made a romantic misstep,” but a story about national security that carries massive implications. Trump’s top adviser in the AI industry was whispering in his ear against regulation while consorting with an alleged Chinese spy, as the president and his commerce chief failed to “stop harm, for reasons that are mysterious.” Investigations and public hearings must follow. Republicans should join Democrats in getting to the bottom of it, “and—sorry—let the chips fall.”