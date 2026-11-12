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Alice Huang: the woman at the center of Nvidia’s spy scandal

Huang, according to U.S. intelligence services, is a Chinese asset

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Jensen Huang and Alice Huang at a restaurant in Taiwan.
Jensen Huang and Alice Huang at a restaurant in Taiwan
(Image credit: TVBS / AP Photo)

After chip conglomerate Nvidia was enveloped by a spy scandal rocking its now-former CEO, Jensen Huang, who resigned Thursday, all eyes are on the person allegedly at the center of the probe: Alice Huang. U.S. intelligence believes the woman is a Chinese government asset, and many are concerned given her apparent closeness to Nvidia.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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