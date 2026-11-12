Alice Huang: the woman at the center of Nvidia’s spy scandal

After chip conglomerate Nvidia was enveloped by a spy scandal rocking its now-former CEO, Jensen Huang, who resigned Thursday, all eyes are on the person allegedly at the center of the probe: Alice Huang. U.S. intelligence believes the woman is a Chinese government asset, and many are concerned given her apparent closeness to Nvidia.

‘Connections at the highest levels of the AI industry’

Not much is known about Alice Huang’s early life. The 43-year-old Chinese citizen previously “worked as a journalist for Chinese state television before pivoting to a career in finance,” said CNN. She also reportedly has at least “four years of experience in the media and eight in the securities industry.”

For a short period in 2023, Alice Huang reportedly worked in a high-status position for Megaspeed International, a Singaporean computing and data center organization. The company eventually became a “member of an Nvidia partnership program, a status that typically grants priority access to the latest chips,” said The Wall Street Journal. While it’s unclear where Alice Huang met Jensen Huang, she has become a “regular fixture in Huang’s business circles, appearing at the side of the Nvidia CEO at private and corporate events.” (Despite sharing the same last name, the two are not related.)

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‘China’s longstanding industrial espionage efforts’

At some point, Alice Huang allegedly began working for the Chinese government and began having an extramarital affair with Jensen Huang. Last spring, a memo circulated within the Trump administration with “intelligence that a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security,” said The New York Times. She was reportedly recruited by China as part of a “drive by Beijing’s top spy agency to learn more about American AI chips and potentially influence” Nvidia to “push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China.”

It seems this may have worked. Alice Huang has reportedly helped facilitate at least $7 billion in Nvidia chip sales to China since 2023, according to The Information. The “sudden emergence of Huang’s infidelity has rocked the political class and America’s tech sector,” said The Associated Press, and while Jensen Huang resigned after admitting to a second extramarital affair, the scandal has created “new concerns” about China’s access to Nvidia.