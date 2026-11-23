Somehow Jensen Huang has returned. Less than two weeks after he resigned from Nvidia following an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, the company on Monday reinstated Huang as CEO. Cheerleading from tech industry executives played a role, as did a direct intervention from President Donald Trump.

‘Desperate’ for Huang’s return

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and other Big Tech leaders publicly rooted for Huang’s return to Nvidia in recent days. Huang’s importance to the industry was comparable to “Michael Jordan at his peak level,” said Musk at last week’s New York Times DealBook Summit, per TechCrunch . The restoration would be the “best thing for the company, and also, for the U.S.A.,” said Trump on Truth Social . The tech industry has never been “more unanimous about anything than they are about Jensen Huang,” said tech investor Paul Graham on X .

Tech leaders were “desperate” for Huang’s return, said David Goldman at CNN . The Nvidia founder is the “top dealmaker” for a megafirm that lent “gobs of money” to AI companies that have massively spent on infrastructure in recent years. But his “more questionable” deals put the company at risk. Big Tech might be better off living with a “more conservative Nvidia — one that plays by the rules.”

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The surge of industry support for Huang was indicative of a U.S. economy that has “become dependent” on just a “few powerful men who are too big to fail,” said Robert Reich at The Guardian . Huang’s resignation had seemed to demonstrate that “no CEO is above the law.” Instead, figures such as Huang, Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Ellison have become the “authoritarians of the new economy.”

‘Protect our geniuses’

The company “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” said Chairman Harvey Jones on a conference call last week, per Bloomberg . That changed after Friday’s deep plunge in tech company stocks.

Trump “dialed into Nvidia’s board meeting” on Monday to push for Huang’s return, said Semafor . “We have to protect our geniuses,” said White House communications director Steven Cheung to the outlet.

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