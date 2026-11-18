A filibuster used to be a rare thing in the U.S. Senate. Not anymore. The tool, which imposes a de facto 60-vote supermajority requirement for most legislation, is now routine, making it more difficult for Congress to pass new laws. That could change when Democrats take control of Capitol Hill in January.

Democratic lawmakers are “open to going ‘nuclear’” to kill the filibuster , said Roll Call . Republicans and Democrats have limited its use in recent years, requiring simple Senate majorities to approve Supreme Court and cabinet nominees. Incoming Sen. James Talarico (D-Texas) is among those who want to end it outright. The filibuster is “not in the Constitution and is a Jim Crow relic,” he said to NBC News . Its abuse has caused “gridlock in our nation’s capital.”

The 56 Senate Democrats must “end, or at least amend, the filibuster” to get stuff done, said Jamelle Bouie at The New York Times . There are “risks” to doing so. Democrats would surely find themselves helpless to oppose GOP legislation then next time Republicans take power. But Congress should not have to “grind to a halt over an arbitrary procedural rule.”

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Ending the rule would be “shortsighted, even for Democrats,” said Dace Potas at USA Today . Doing so would demonstrate the party wants to “enact sweeping change” without any efforts at “compromise or working across the aisle.” Shrugging off the opposition is “no way to govern.”

Other options are possible. Democrats should “bring back the full Senate filibuster,” said The New York Daily News editorial board. The Senate once required 67 votes to invoke cloture and end a filibuster, but lowered the threshold to 60 after the Watergate scandal. Restoring the higher standard would spur bipartisanship in Congress. “The country is better off when the Senate has to find consensus.”

What next?

Some Democrats are cautious. Killing the filibuster “can be very much a double-edged sword,” said Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) to Fox News . That might not stop abolition efforts, but “I want to make sure that everyone’s clear-eyed about what we’re doing.”

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