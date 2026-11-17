Democrats have wasted little time since their monumental midterm victories to prognosticate and make promises about what will happen when they assume the congressional majority in Washington next year. At the same time, a growing number of Democrats — newly elected and established incumbents alike — have begun calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to step aside and let a new class of lawmakers take the reins. As the party scrambles to get its legislative ducks in a row for the next session of Congress, are the leaders who brought it to this point about to be shown the door?

Critics argue Schumer and Jeffries are the “wrong leaders for the moment,” said The Washington Post . The pair have been “lambasted” by the Democrats’ progressive wing as being “ideologically out of step with their own party,” and, accordingly, incapable of standing against the Trump administration. After an election in which voters “called for change,” Democrats are compelled to “meet this moment” with “new leadership,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in a statement announcing his intent to challenge Schumer for majority leader in the coming term.

Both Schumer and Jeffries (who has yet to draw a challenger) had “plenty of opportunities” following massive Democratic midterm wins to “signal an aggressive program for righting the Trump administration’s wrongs,” said Elizabeth Spiers at The Nation . Instead, the pair ignored “virtually everything voters told them” that “presented itself as too much of a chore, or too great a departure from the status quo.” Ultimately, it was “not just Democrats who won the midterm elections,” said Sara Pequeño at USA Today . “It was progressives” — no matter Schumer and Jeffries’ “acting as though the blue wave was their doing.”

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As Schumer and Jeffries campaign to keep their leadership roles, congressional math raises the question: “Who are you more interested in keeping happy and politically protected?” said MS NOW . “Five dozen House Democrats and eight senators in purple or even red-leaning districts,” or the “handful of members in districts and states that perennially vote for Democrats?”