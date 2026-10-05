Microgrids: the latest response to natural disasters

Many people are looking to smaller units to generate power during — and after — storms

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A microgrid on a building in Lakewood, Colorado.
A microgrid, which ‘generates, stores, and consumes electricity in one relatively confined space,’ on a building in Lakewood, Colorado
(Image credit: Rachel Woolf / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

With climate change making natural disasters far more frequent, some consumers are turning to smaller off-grid electric networks to generate power in the event of a catastrophe. These “microgrids” are already becoming popular in numerous vulnerable areas of the U.S.

What is a microgrid?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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