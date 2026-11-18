Every day seems to bring news of fresh disruptions to critical online services: Microsoft, Apple, big banks, the FAA and the National Security Administration have all been affected over the last week, and the list keeps growing. “It’s life,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday to reporters. Tech’s AI era might be causing some growing pains.

‘Lumpy coincidence’

The outages have “triggered a wave of unproven theories” about hacking attacks, as well as “hand-wringing” about U.S. dependency on “fragile technology,” said The Wall Street Journal . Artificial intelligence has been the chief suspect in the disruptions, but perhaps in unexpected fashion. Experts say most of the “startling tech failures” were caused by “attempts to fix vulnerabilities identified” by AI, said The Washington Sun .

“Welcome to the long outage,” John Herrman said at New York magazine. People around the world depend on software developed and implemented by “people or firms that stumbled, wandered, or cheated their way” to critical importance. The cluster of outages is probably a “lumpy coincidence,” but they are likely to become routine. This disastrous week has revealed how much our lives are built on “systems that most people don’t understand or even know exist.”

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Some U.S. consumers have responded with a “panic-buying spree” of “nonperishable foods, water and battery supplies,” said Bloomberg . And the incidents have raised concerns that AI tools are making it easier for “malicious actors to knock out essential services.” Society is “too reliant on infrastructure that is shaky,” said Joe Slowik, director of threat research at Dataminr, to the outlet.

‘Preparation, not panic’

This week’s outages “weren't an attack,” said Chuck DeVore at Fox News , “but the next failure could be.” Malicious hackers could cause banking, electricity and cell phone networks to go down “at once, like a sudden thunderclap.” That does not mean it is time to start doomsday prepping. “Preparation, not panic, is the rational response.”

Congress will be paying close attention, said The Hill . Some members are skeptical of the benign explanations. “If this is all a coincidence,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to reporters, “it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.”